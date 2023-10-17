Galaxy clarifies no plans to re-enter Philippine market

Galaxy Entertainment Group clarified it is not planning to re-enter the Philippine market, following reports that it is contemplating developing a resort in Boracay.

In a statement, the gaming operator said, “Contrary to some recent media reports, GEG is not

considering re-entering Boracay in the Philippines to develop a resort.”

“Our recent focus is on the full reopening of Macau, ramping up our recently launched Phase 3 and the construction of Phase 4 [of our resort],” it added.

Philippine media reports that listed gaming company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is trying to woo back its partner in the planned USD500-million integrated beach resort and casino project on Boracay Island, as cited in a Philippine Daily Inquirer report.

Back in 2017, the two parties announced their intention to undertake the multimillion dollar project. However, the plan was put on hold following a casino ban imposed by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

During that time, as Duterte dropped the hammer on any new developments. Galaxy then said the company was ready to move forward on Boracay. LV