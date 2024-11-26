Galaxy honors Lui Che Woo with memorial area

Galaxy Entertainment Group will establish a memorial area at the Galaxy International Convention Center to honor its late founder, Dr. Lui Che Woo, who passed away Nov. 7, aged 95. The memorial, located in Hall B, will be accessible tomorrow to Dec. 3, allowing the community to pay their respects and leave messages of condolence. Following the memorial, a funeral service will take place Dec. 4 at the Hong Kong Funeral Parlour, with a public memorial service Dec. 5. Dr. Lui was renowned for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to education and public welfare.

