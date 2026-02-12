Galaxy Macau breaks record with 12 Forbes Five-Star awards

Galaxy Macau has set a new benchmark in luxury hospitality, securing 12 Five-Star awards in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide, marking the fourth consecutive year it has broken its own record for the most Five-Star properties under a single roof. The achievement underscores the resort’s commitment to quality and service, reinforcing Macau’s status as a global tourism and leisure hub.

Notable new additions include Capella at Galaxy Macau, the all-suite penthouse-style hotel; Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, the first international outpost for the acclaimed chef; and Lai Heen, the Cantonese fine-dining restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau.

The 2026 accolades span hotels, spas, and restaurants, including Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Hotel Okura Macau, and the Banyan Tree and Ritz-Carlton spas.

“For our discerning guests, the experience is paramount,” said Kevin Kelley, COO – Macau at Galaxy Entertainment Group. “These new accolades are a reflection of our team’s commitment to our ‘World-Class Asian Heart’ service philosophy. It’s about delivering sincere, detailed service that defines a new standard for luxury, not just in Macau but globally.”

Like this: Like Loading...