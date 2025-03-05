Gaming op’s alleged unfair dismissals prompt calls for gov’t investigation

Local employees of a gaming operator have allegedly been unfairly dismissed without explanation, prompting calls for a thorough government investigation into the matter.

Lawmaker Ron Lam highlighted the issue in a social media post after receiving reports from affected employees. According to Lam, several workers sought his assistance after being unexpectedly terminated on February 28.

The employees claim they were dismissed without prior notice, explanation, or the option for a job transfer—actions they describe as “unreasonable dismissal.”

“Several employees from various departments at the gaming operator were abruptly let go without any reason or explanation,” Lam said. Lam voiced opposition to the layoffs, stating that they raise questions about the company’s corporate social responsibility and adherence to its commitment to prioritizing local employment.

He urged authorities to investigate and take action to safeguard local jobs.

According to the lawmaker, multiple employees across various departments were dismissed without a stated cause. Some affected workers cited industry speculation that the government had permitted gaming operators to carry out layoffs, with only one major company yet to do so.

“The affected employees also mentioned that earlier this year, there were already rumors circulating in the industry that the government had ‘approved’ gaming operators to lay off staff,” the lawmaker said.

Lam stated that while Macau’s economy has yet to make a full recovery, gaming operators have swiftly bounced back to profitability, employing over 27,000 non-resident workers as of June 2024.

He then warned that if major gaming operators begin dismissing local employees without justification, it could negatively impact the community and set a concerning precedent for the employment sector. “In this context, if the six gaming operators unjustifiably terminate local employees, it will not only be unacceptable to the community but also set a troubling precedent,” he warned.

He further emphasized, “This will worsen Macau’s already severe employment challenges. The government must take decisive action to investigate and put a stop to this practice.”

He called on the government to conduct an investigation and clarify the policies allowing gaming enterprises to lay off local employees without offering alternative employment options.