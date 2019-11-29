Gaming Service Index | Washroom environment rating continues to drop

The overall state of washroom environments in local casinos recorded another year of decline in 2019, following a similar drop last year. Nevertheless, in broad terms the service performance of casino operators, according to the 2019 Gaming Service Index (GSI), showed improvement year-on-year.

According to the GSI results released yesterday by the Macau Gaming Research Association (MGRA), this year, 84% of toilet environments were rated “good,” whereas 5% of the surveyed casinos’ toilets were considered to have a “bad” environment.

In 2019, the air quality inside casinos was generally “satisfactory,” the survey said. The waiting time for casino shuttle buses was similar to that of last year, which was five to nine minutes, and on average 7.11 minutes.

Overall, all casinos recorded an increase in their GSI scores in 2019, and there was a 9.81% increase in the overall the GSI score.

There were no significant differences in the overall results between casino operators.

The results showed no direct correlation between the number of customers and GSI performance.

Since 2013, the GSI has periodically compiled data in order to monitor the service levels within the gaming industry.

The GSI is conducted by the Macau Gaming Research Association, which collaborates with SGS Hong Kong Limited in recruiting and training mystery shoppers, and in conducting data collection and data entry.

The targets of the assessment were the mass market areas of 15 Macau casinos: Altira, City of Dreams, Galaxy, Grand Lisboa, Jai Alai-Oceanus, Lisboa, MGM, MGM Cotai, The Parisian, Sands Macao, Star World, Studio City, The Venetian, Wynn and Wynn Palace.

This year, the sample size was 12,044, including staff in slot machine areas, security staff, cashiers, dealers and staff at free food & beverage areas respectively.

On the sidelines of yesterday’s press conference, MGRA assistant director Hannah Koo highlighted several trends noted in the GSI in recent years.

Several departments made improvements in 2019 compared with that in 2018, especially in the areas of cloakrooms, cashiers, slot machines, membership, shuttle buses, and croupiers.

Cloakroom, shuttle bus, and slot machine were ranked as the top three departments in terms of the overall GSI score in 2019.