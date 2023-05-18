Gaming taxes total MOP4.95b in April

Macau’s April gaming tax revenue was above MOP4.95 billion with a total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of more than MOP14.72 billion. This is the best monthly performance since January 2020, the Financial Services Bureau has disclosed. From Jan. 1 to April 30, the government collected almost MOP15.07 billion in fiscal revenue from taxes on gaming, an increase of 47.6% from the prior-year period. This regained momentum corresponds to nearly half of the MOP10.11 billion gaming tax revenue collected in the first three months of the year, leading to government estimates that casino GGR might reach MOP130 billion in 2023, and that revenue from gaming taxes might reach more than MOP50 billion.

Related