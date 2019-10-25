Gastronomy | Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants leaves Macau, heads to Japan

After being organized in Macau for the last two years, the eighth year of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards event will take place in Saga Prefecture in Japan, organizers informed in a statement.

The event will take place on March 24 next year in the Southern Japanese city of Takeo, where a group of the most respected chefs and influential restaurateurs, together with leading industry figures and international media, will gather to announce 2020’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, as well as a series of other special awards.

The awards ceremony will also include a comprehensive event program that will showcase Saga Prefecture’s culinary culture, craftsmanship, and local agriculture.

Located on Japan’s Kyushu island, the area’s proximity to neighboring countries has made it a key trading destination and a hub for cultural exchanges for centuries.

Continuing this tradition, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will welcome chefs and gastronomic talents from around the continent to experience Japanese culture, explore culinary trends, discover native ingredients and foster a spirit of open communication.

The event will also continue to feature talks, as well as food and cultural expeditions, which aim to exchange topical ideas and discuss emerging food trends in the region as well as visit local chefs, media and food lovers to experience some of the region’s food production.

Previously, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Cotai were chosen as the official venue partners by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for the major Asian culinary event. RM