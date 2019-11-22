Gastronomy | Sands China kicks off F&B culinary exchange series

Sands China Ltd. has been holding the Sands China Academy – Fostering Collaboration to Incubate F&B Talent Series since Wednesday, aiming to boost local talent in the gastronomy sector. The collaboration concludes today.

Supported by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the series hopes to attract and nurture young Macau talent in the food and beverage industry.

Over a third of the series’ participants – more than 60 – are industry representatives from outside of Sands China, including those from the Macau Federation of Trade Unions, young local chefs, local students and representatives from academia.

As part of the series, the company held a launch ceremony for its Creative City of Gastronomy – Master Chef Culinary Exchange Series & Food and Beverage Management Programme yesterday at Sands Cotai Central.

“We are grateful for the support of the Five-Star Chef Alliance, the DSAL and MGTO, and we hope that this platform for knowledge exchange can support the initiatives of the Macau government and help cultivate talent in the restaurant industry,” said Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., during the ceremony.

Sands China has invited celebrity chef Zhou Xiaoyan and his team of 20 master chefs to share their culinary expertise with local chefs, including those at Sands China, and with local university students and industry representatives.

According to the gaming operator, this is the first time that celebrity chefs from the Five-Star Chef Alliance have visited Macau for this type of culinary exchange.

Today, masterclasses for students at the Institute for Tourism Studies and the Macau University of Science and Technology will be held, along with the 2019 Sands China Master Chef Culinary Competition as part of the series.

The three teams, including the Five-

Star Chef Alliance, an award-winning local team from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Vocational Skills Competition, and a team of Sands China chefs will compete.

Judges include representatives from the DSAL, MGTO, Sands China, and the local food and beverage industry. LV