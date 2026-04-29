GEG and CPTTM Hold “GEG SME Series: Quality Enhancement Certification Program” Award Ceremony to Empower Local SMEs

As the first integrated tourism and leisure enterprise in Macau to promote “Large Businesses Leading Small Businesses” business model, Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) has actively supported local SMEs through a range of diversified initiatives to foster their sustainable development. Since 2024, GEG has launched the “GEG SME Series: Quality Enhancement Certification Program” to support eligible local suppliers in completing management system training courses offered by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (“CPTTM”) over two consecutive years. The program enables participating enterprises to obtain the “M-Mark” Macau Product Quality Certification (“‘M-Mark’ Certification”) and other professional qualifications. Recently, GEG held the second Certificate Award Ceremony at the Galaxy International Convention Center to recognize nearly 40 suppliers who successfully attained their certifications. The event attracted over 80 representatives from GEG suppliers and featured multiple exhibition booths to facilitate further exchange and collaboration between suppliers and GEG’s procurement team.

Ms. Helena Lei, Chief Senior Manager of Standards, Management, Training & Assessment Department of CPTTM; Mr. Peter Chow, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Warehousing of GEG; Mr. William Lau and Mr. Timmy Wong, Vice Presidents of Procurement of GEG attended the ceremony. In her speech, Ms. Helena Lei said, “We sincerely appreciate GEG’s trust in CPTTM to jointly advancing this meaningful SME empowerment initiative. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we are helping participating suppliers to strengthen their core competitiveness and reach new heights in their growth. This not only reflects our shared vision but also serves as a tangible measure to drive the sustainable development of local SMEs.” Mr. Peter Chow said in his speech, “GEG is pleased to once again collaborate with CPTTM. Through the innovative ‘Theory + Practice’ model, we have empowered more suppliers to enhance their quality and operational capabilities. Since its launch, the initiative has supported nearly 80 local SMEs in obtaining professional certifications. Looking ahead, GEG will continue to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders to support local SMEs in pursuing growth through innovation and specialization, contributing to their high‑quality and sustainable development.”

The GEG suppliers participating in the 2025 program obtained a range of professional certifications, including the “M-Mark” Certification, the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (“HACCP”) Food Safety Management System, and the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, covering sectors such as food and beverage, engineering, and trade. Beyond subsidizing certification costs, GEG collaborated with CPTTM to provide tailored advisory services based on each enterprise’s actual operating conditions, enabling local SMEs to achieve quality growth from multiple perspectives. Moreover, all three local food enterprises successfully obtained the “M-Mark” Certification after passing comprehensive factory audits and product testing, effectively accelerating their industrial upgrading. In addition, the event featured ten exhibition booths, providing a dedicated platform for suppliers to further engage with GEG’s Procurement and relevant operating teams and explore future collaboration opportunities.

GEG has long regarded local SMEs as vital partners and has taken concrete actions to support their growth through the “GEG SME Series”. These initiatives include business-matching sessions, themed seminars, training programs, and the creation of large-scale themed sales platforms to help SMEs identify and capture new business opportunities. Earlier, GEG hosted the three-day “Galaxy Macau Chill Coffee” Macau Coffee Cultural Festival, which brought together 60 exhibitors from Macau, the Greater Bay Area, and overseas, helping local SMEs and youth entrepreneurial brands expand their networks and broaden their business horizons. GEG also co-organized a logo and event-name design contest with the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre (“MYEIC”) to solicit original creative designs for the Coffee Festival, supporting the development of related SMEs and young entrepreneurs. In addition, GEG partnered with MYEIC last year to launch the “Made in Macau” Event Organizer Competition and hosted a two-day “Made in Macau” Market at its back-of-house area, providing local SMEs with diverse opportunities for product showcasing, market exposure, and business exchange.

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