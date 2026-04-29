Lawmaker pushes ‘people-first’ policy amid youth unemployment rise

On the eve of International Workers’ Day, legislator Leong Sun Iok urged Macau authorities to adopt a “people-first” approach, citing a recent International Labor Organization report showing that youth unemployment among local residents rose year over year last year.

Citing the International Labor Organization’s latest report, legislator Leong Sun Iok pointed out that Macau’s unemployment situation reflects structural challenges, with 2,300 residents aged 25 to 34 out of work last year – up 300 from a year earlier – while joblessness among those 55 and above held steady at 1,100.

Delivering a pre-agenda statement at a Legislative Assembly (AL) plenary session yesterday, Leong noted that the report identifies a “skills mismatch” as a key barrier for many young people in finding jobs and advancing their careers, while older workers face mounting pressure from technological change and the shifting demands of a high-quality economy.

Leong went on to emphasize the long-term vision of “investing in people” as the foundation for supporting Macau’s appropriately diversified economic development. He called on authorities to not only optimize “the right to rest and leave” – including actively promoting increases in paid annual leave and maternity leave – but also prioritize the cultivation of local talent, improve employment and guidance policies, and deepen skills training.

“Specifically, we should promote collaboration among government, businesses, and educational institutions,” he said.

“By precisely aligning with market demands, eliminating barriers to employment participation, and narrowing the youth employment gap, we can bridge Macau’s skills gap. This will enable young people and middle-aged and older employees to truly acquire the ability to adapt to emerging industries and achieve upward mobility. Furthermore, through a reasonable distribution of labor, the broader workforce can share in the fruits of economic development.”

Another lawmaker has warned that Macau is facing a surge in illegal employment practices, with mainland companies and individuals openly advertising renovation, travel photography, makeup, and tour guiding services on social media – encroaching on sectors such as photography, concerts, and exhibitions, and harming local workers’ rights.

Notably, 208 suspected illegal workers were apprehended in the first quarter of this year, a 45% increase from the 143 detained during the same period last year.

Nick Lei expressed outrage that illegal employment practices are repeatedly challenging the very foundations of Macau’s rule of law.

Noting that traditional patrols are insufficient to address cross-border online propaganda and the covert nature of such activities, he urged the local government to conduct a comprehensive review of the “Regulation on Prohibition of Illegal Work” – which has been in effect for over 22 years – along with related laws.

He specifically called for consideration of increasing penalties to raise the cost of engaging in illegal employment and strengthen deterrence.

Meanwhile, marking International Workers’ Day on Friday, a group of lawmakers extended their highest regards to Macau’s workforce while issuing a call to action – urging authorities and society to address rising concerns over employees’ mental health, create environments conducive to physical and emotional well-being, and take concrete steps to improve protections for women in the workplace.

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