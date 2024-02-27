GEG Organizes Study Tours for Students from the “Youth Science and Technology Village” Program to Broaden their Scientific and Technological Horizons

Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) actively supports the Macau SAR Government’s policy of “Building Macau through Talent Training”, and continues to make good use of its resources to support the cultivation of local talents through various initiatives. To further promote popular science education, GEG, together with the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Macao Science Center, jointly organized the “Youth Science and Technology Village” program to provide three-year professional training for 100 Macau Form 4 students specializing in science and technology every year, helping them lay a solid foundation for future career development in those field. As part of the program, GEG recently organized three study tours for the students. Held on three consecutive days, the routes and contents were designed to cater to the academic needs and interests of the students, and included field visits to various leisure and MICE facilities at Galaxy Macau™ and the Galaxy International Convention Center (“GICC”), as well as engaging in interactive technology experiences. To provide students with a more comprehensive understanding of how technological innovation are applied in the integrated resort industry, representatives from GEG’s multiple departments also explained the fundamentals of technology operation.

The first day of the event was supported and participated by Dr. Sio Hon Pan, Curator of Macao Science Center, in the company of Mr. Buddy Lam, Executive Vice President of GEG. During the study tour, in addition to arranging the Diamond Show for students to enjoy at Galaxy Macau’s Diamond Lobby, GEG also openly displayed its back-of- house area for the first time, giving the students a close-up look at the operation system of various performance installations, such as the 3-meter high giant diamond, spotlight and fountain. Students were also exposed to, and operated pertinent simulation facilities under the supervision and explanations of GEG’s representatives from Facility Management, which helped them thoroughly understand the internal structure and precision design of the installation, and expanded their technological horizons. Furthermore, the students were given a captivating and interactive presentation of the programmable LED ceiling in the exhibition hall of GICC by the audio-visual and network professionals of GEG’s Entertainment Operations Department, who also shared with students lighting principles and the color-coding system. Meanwhile, students were encouraged to experience control over the display color and image of the ceiling, in an attempt to reinforce their theoretical understanding of science and technology and to enhance the learning effect through hands-on experience. All students were in active engagement during the discussion and question-answering session due to the immersive academic learning experience.