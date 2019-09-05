GGCT lowers Travel Alert for Sri Lanka

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has decided to lower its travel alert for Sri Lanka from Level 2 to Level 1, the GGCT informed in a statement.

The reason behind the reduced level of alert was not provided by the government office, with the statement only noting that it had made the change “given that the situation in Sri Lanka has attenuated.”

The GGCT also warns Macau residents who wish to travel to Sri Lanka or are currently already there to keep alert and “continue following closely the development of the situation that might affect their safety.”

The GGCT also reminds citizens that the travel alert system is not prohibitive in nature and traveling to destinations with current warnings issued is “an individual decision.”

The travel alert for the country was issued on April 21 this year after a coordinated terrorist attack hit three Catholic churches on Easter Sunday as well as three of the most well-known hotels in the capital city Colombo.

At the time, the suicide bombing resulted in the death of 258 people. RM