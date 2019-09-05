Global Tourism Economy Forum visits Guangzhou

The Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) participated in the 2019 China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo (“CITIE 2019”) in Guangzhou between August 30 and September 1 to promote the GTEF and familiarize stakeholders within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) with the forum.

CITIE focuses on both B2B and B2C markets to attract worldwide tourism destinations, service providers and suppliers, and is a platform for professionals to share information, conduct purchases and facilitate business development.

According to the forum, the delegation got in touch with 3,000 exhibitors and 30,000 professional buyers and tourism peers, such as China International Travel Service (CITS), China National Travel Service (HK) and Genting Cruise Lines.

Some 180 tourism leaders, exhibitors and media representatives were invited to a networking dinner hosted by the GTEF, in collaboration with CITIE.

Jason Wang, Chief Operating Officer of the GTEF, encouraged industry peers to utilize GTEF’s well-established exchange and cooperation platform in Macau and to take advantage of the Forum’s business matching offerings to expand business reach within and beyond the Greater Bay Area.

Also present at the dinner were representatives from Macau’s tourism stakeholders, including the six resort operators, who offered their insights to guests.

This year’s forum, which will take place between October 13 and 15 at the MGM Cotai, is themed “Tourism and Leisure: Roadmap to a Beautiful Life”.

It is derived from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Beautiful Life concept, which suggests that as more people cross-international borders every day, tourism and leisure have the potential to spur mutual understanding and enhance quality of life and happiness, ultimately creating a harmonious and beautiful life for all.

This year’s partners are Argentina and Brazil, with Jiangsu as the featured China province. AL