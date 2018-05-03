Gloria Batalha Ung steps into Forum Macau

The director of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Gloria Batalha Ung, has formally assumed the role of deputy secretary-general of the permanent secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and the Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macau) since May 1, in addition to her role as IPIM chief, according to an official communication.

Ung was appointed by the Macau government to the position following the resignation for personal reasons of Echo Chan, an advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance.

The new deputy secretary-general is, in addition to being an executive member of IPIM, the secretary-general of the Commission for the Development of the Platform for Services for Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese- speaking Countries.

Announcing the nomination of Ung, the Secretary for Economy and Finance of Macau said that Ung taking on two roles will help to pool the resources of Forum Macau and IPIM, further increasing the support of the institution in the development of exchange activities on an economic and trade level between China and the Portuguese- speaking countries.

It was a message that Ung had already argued when news first broke that she would be assuming the post. In April, the IPIM chief said taking on both positions would improve communication between the two entities under her purview and allow for a better work flow

Forum Macau is headed by China-appointed secretary-general Xu Yingzhen and has three deputy secretaries-general appointed by China (Ding Tian), Macau (Echo Chan) and the Portuguese-speaking countries (Rodrigo Brum). MDT/Macauhub

Share this: Tweet





