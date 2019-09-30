Government urged to shield city from external forces

Ma Iao Lai, vice president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, has called upon the local government to prevent external forces from influencing Macau.

During Friday’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China at the East Asian Dome, Ma said that Macau should prevent external powers from disturbing its social harmony.

While praising the one country, two systems framework the Belt and Road Initiative and the Greater Bay Area directive, Ma expressed hope that their “Taiwanese compatriots would shake hands and bind their hearts” with the country in order to join in with the responsibility of the nation’s renaissance.

Ma, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said that Macau should cherish and inherit the excellent tradition of “Macau compatriots who love the country and love Macau.” He then addressed the recent protests in Hong Kong, saying that he completely supports the Hong Kong government and the Macau government should be prepared for similar situations.

“Because Macau’s economy is rather peculiar, and because Macau’s harmony today didn’t come easily, everybody agrees that Macau should not fall into chaos,” said Ma. “In view of this, the Macau SAR government should be prepared, before the rainstorm [of protests] arrives, to solve some deep problems concerning the youth in order to build the groundwork for a harmonious society.”

Besides Ma, Lao Ngai Leong, president of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau, expressed that overseas Chinese people strongly believe that, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation would be realized.

Meanwhile, former Chief Executive Edmund Ho also urged all sectors in Macau “to breathe together and share the same fate as the motherland, to continue showing the world the successful practice of the one country, two systems policy.”

Incumbent Chief Executive Chui Sai On said that both now and in the future, the most important task Macau has to face is “how to make bigger contributions to the country.” He also claimed that all of Macau’s sectors “highly endorse” the country’s development and improvement and “sincerely support” the one country, two systems policy. JZ