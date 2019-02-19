Gov’t abolishes 15-year poultry import ban

The local government has lifted the 15-year ban on the import of poultry products from Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Taiwan, Guangxi, Hubei and Hunan, according to the Official Gazette.

Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On, abolished the ban that was implemented on January 29, 2004, by the former CE, Edmund Ho.

The ban was formerly described as a preventive measure, following the 2003 bird flu outbreak caused by the H5N1 virus in several Asian countries.

This ban covers poultry eggs, wild birds, fresh and chilled internal organs of poultry and bird-derived products.

According to the Official Gazette, the CE considered the decision due to the change in the avian influenza epidemic situation in these countries and the region. The Official Gazette also stated that it is considered unnecessary to prohibit or impose restrictions on the import of poultry goods from certain countries or regions.

Imports from the said Asian countries will be allowed from February 18, under a series of conditions including the products needing to be sourced from approved poultry farms and the procedure including a quarantine process that is supervised by veterinarians. LV

Share this: Tweet



