Gov’t amends urban plan for Ilha Verde, fewer buildings, more leisure areas

Macau’s SAR government has presented a revised version of the urban plan for the Ilha Verde area. The updated plan was introduced for the first time on Wednesday afternoon at a meeting of the Urban Planning Committee (CPU), which aimed to gather feedback from committee members.

This new plan replaces a previous version from 2010, which was never implemented. The revised version significantly reduces both the number and size of buildings in the area while expanding the spaces designated for leisure and public use.

According to the project’s presentation, the projected population density in the area has been reduced from the initial estimate of 23,000 people per square kilometer to 13,000 people per square kilometer. For context, the current average population density in Macau is 24,009 people per square kilometer.

After the meeting, Mak Tat Io, deputy director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU), explained that the size of the Ilha Verde Hill conservation area in the new plan is more than double that of the previous plan, with a larger portion of land designated for green spaces.

Mak also highlighted that the living environment in the area would be greatly improved due to the reduced population density. This is a result of the smaller residential buildings allowed in the new plan. “The reduction in population density means fewer people will live in this area, and more space will be reserved for public facilities, improving public and leisure areas. The plan also includes a view corridor to Ilha Verde Hill, which will limit the height of buildings,” he said.

As part of the environmental improvements, the plan also includes the relocation of several existing warehouses and public facilities, including the slaughterhouse.

The Ilha Verde urban plan is part of the broader urban development of Northern District 1, which is expected to be presented to the public next year, along with a public consultation. However, DSSCU Director Lai Weng Leong noted that, in the meantime, any applications for Urban Condition Plans (PCUs) in the area must be processed by the CPU, referencing the current Ilha Verde urban plan in force.

During the presentation, a DSSCU representative also mentioned plans to transform the southern part of Ilha Verde Hill into a cultural district, in line with Macau’s “1+4” industrial development strategy.