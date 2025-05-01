Gov’t considers increasing taxi supply this year

Lawmaker Leong Sun Iok yesterday highlighted the challenges of hailing taxis or catching buses in Macau, to which the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, responded that the government is actively exploring the introduction of a ride-hailing platform and plans to appropriately increase the supply of taxis this year.

At yesterday’s Legislative Assembly (AL) session, Leong raised concerns with the Secretary about various transportation issues in Macau, including buses, taxis, and Light Rapid Transit (LRT).

He highlighted residents’ dissatisfaction with bus services, noting difficulties in boarding during peak hours and issues with circuitous or overlapping routes. Additionally, he pointed out that changing population distributions have resulted in some areas becoming more densely populated while others have seen declines, leading to insufficient bus routes in certain regions.

“With the bus contracts set to expire next year, how does the Macau SAR Government plan to use this opportunity to optimize bus services?” Leong inquired.

He also suggested providing training opportunities for bus drivers who violate regulations, enabling them to continue working while strengthening management and safety, and establishing a mechanism to accommodate mistakes.

In response, Tam highlighted that the average number of bus passengers in the first three months of this year reached 630,000 per day, marking a 3% increase compared to the same period last year.

“This underscores the urgent demand for bus services and the pressures faced by bus drivers,” he stated.

“I believe we should take a pragmatic approach and engage in discussions with the bus companies about relevant mechanisms. This includes optimizing their working environment and reviewing potential adjustments to certain management systems for improvement,” he added.

Tam emphasized the crucial role of bus drivers, noting that they are not just ordinary professional drivers, as their driving safety impacts the entire bus and all passengers. “Therefore,” he stated, “I want to stress that we have specific requirements for bus drivers, particularly regarding their driving attitude. We must ensure that any changes do not lead to traffic accidents or compromise driving safety.”

According to Tam, preliminary research will be carried out during the bus contract renewals to restructure routes, “implemented gradually and with careful consideration.”

Insufficient supply of taxis

Tam then addressed the issue of the insufficient supply of taxis in Macau. He stated that, with the expiration of some special taxi licenses and black taxi licenses this year, the government plans to increase the number of taxi licenses to better align with market demand. This initiative aims to “moderately increase the supply of taxis” to meet current needs.

Regarding the introduction of online ride-hailing platforms through licensing, Tam stated: “We should approach this with caution, as it is a new concept for Macau. I propose implementing it in a step-by-step manner to ensure a smooth transition.”

He further emphasized that Macau will prioritize the rollout of online taxi services, noting: “Once the public has accepted and fully integrated this system, we will consider further expanding the relevant market more broadly.”

Tam admits LRT fails to meet residents’ needs

In response to Leong’s suggestion that the LRT service could alleviate current traffic problems, Tam acknowledged that the LRT, particularly regarding electronic payment options, does not fully meet the needs of Macau residents.

“The government is determined to face challenges with a positive attitude and to resolve them so that the LRT, especially in terms of electronic payment, can meet residents’ expectations as swiftly and effectively as possible,” he reaffirmed.

Short-term measures will include introducing multiple electronic payment options and cultivating a local engineering team.

“We hope that in the near future, Macau residents will experience the LRT that is uniquely representative of our city […] I want to emphasize that the LRT is essential for addressing Macau’s transportation issues and serves as a vital tool for advanced cities in tackling similar challenges,” said the Secretary.

Tam later noted that, while progress is being made, it is currently not feasible to provide a specific timeline for these improvements.

“The LRT is initiating change by promoting electronic payments. The next step will involve adjustments to transfer discounts and related services,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the government is conducting preliminary research on different charging methods for public car parks based on varying usage rates, according to yesterday’s legislative session.