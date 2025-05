The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) Authority announced toll-free travel for private vehicles with up to seven seats from midnight today to midnight May 5. Authorities expect a surge in cross-border traffic, particularly from Hong Kong to Zhuhai and Macau today and on May 3 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), with return traffic peaking May 4 and 5 (3 p.m. to midnight).

