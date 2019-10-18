Gov’t HQ opens to public this weekend

The Government Headquarters will be opened to the public this year on two sessions held on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. The sessions will feature a series of performances, flower displays and a photography exhibition.

This year, the activities have been designed with the theme of celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau SAR.

A display near the Government Headquarters’ lawn area will feature a decorative clock with its hands pointing to “1949” and “2019”.

Flowers by the lawn will be arranged to form the number “70” to mark the founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, whilst at the back of the flower beds will be two decorations in the form of bridges, representing the interconnection of Macau and China.

The Open Day sessions will offer guided tours of the upper floor of the Government Headquarters. There will be additional displays and a photography exhibition open to the public.

Selfie sticks, pets, umbrellas, drinks and food are all barred from the premises, according to the government. Special traffic management arrangements will be in force during the Open Day sessions along a part of Travessa do Paiva. Motorists are urged to pay attention to the temporary traffic signs and follow police advice. DB