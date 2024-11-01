Gov’t maintains current approach to sexual crimes

Authorities say amendments to criminal provisions for sexual offenses are unnecessary despite lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng appeals.

In response to Wong’s inquiry, the government rejected the suggestion for stricter penalties for sexual offenses, arguing the current legal framework and preventive measures adequately address the issue.

In the inquiry, Wong advocated for the abolishing of suspended sentences and the implementation of harsher punitive measures.

In the response, the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) said the 2017 amendments to sexual crime provisions were designed to enhance victim protection.

The bureau said judges consider various factors when determining penalties, including the severity of the act, the perpetrator’s intent, the crime’s consequences, and the need for deterrence, emphasizing the authorities’ commitment to preventing and addressing sexual crimes.

While the Penal Code allows for suspended sentences and the replacement of prison sentences with fines, such alternatives are contingent on specific legal conditions and the necessity for both general and special deterrence.

Moreover, the government has implemented community measures to prevent sexual crimes, including educational lectures and the dissemination of materials through social media aimed at raising awareness among children and youth.

DSAJ also noted the Education and Youth Development Services Bureau has incorporated sexual education into various subjects, and student counseling agents have been organized to provide related activities.

In the first three quarters of this year, the Judicial Police conducted 62 lectures on sexual abuse prevention, reaching over 14,000 participants.

Additionally, the Public Security Police Force conducted 70 community outreach initiatives, engaging more than 8,000 attendees. Victoria Chan