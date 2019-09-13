Gov’t replies to Sulu Sou on social credit system

The Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau has reiterated the “one country, two systems” principle and the stipulation on the protection of fundamental rights and freedom in the Basic Law, in a reply to lawmaker Sulu Sou’s written interpellation on the implementation of the mainland’s social credit system in Macau.

To start, the bureau stated that the credit system is a fundamental mechanism in a market economy, citing that the U.S. started its own credit system in the 1970s based on its Fair Credit Reporting Act. The reply then points out the legal foundation on which the mainland credit system is based, including a mention in the latest plan for the country’s development.

Noting that the socialist system and policies would not be implemented in Macau for 50 years following the handover – pursuant to the Basic Law of the territory – the three-year action plan compiled by Guangdong will only take effect within the province. Any stipulation will not be applied to Macau.

The Macau government, the reply states, has been law-abiding in its governance. For example, the Civil Code stipulates the rights to personal privacy, while the Personal Date Protection Law protects handling of personal data.

Sou sent his interpellation in July. He questioned the government about the suspected implementation of the mainland social credit system in Macau. The system’s legitimacy, legality, equality and protection for all, according to the lawmaker, have never been proven to meet international standards.

The lawmaker cited cases in which the children of the suspect of a criminal case were suspended from enrolling in a university. He thinks this “filial penalty system” is not suitable for today.

Less severe penalties include banning a person with low social credit score from purchasing air tickets, train seats and even taking a taxi. The system, as the lawmaker puts it, is a violation of equality, dignity and privacy. AL