Gov’t should extend efforts to maintain all emblematic statues: Community Advisor

Central District Community Advisory Board member António Monteiro wants the government to extend its efforts in maintaining, cleaning and repairing statues and monuments of all public artifacts, especially those with significant cultural and historical value.

In a speech delivered yesterday at the Central District Community Advisory Board meeting, Monteiro noted that, while the government has recently expended significant effort to repair some monuments and statues, such as the Statue of Goddess Kun Iam in NAPE and the “Gate of Understanding” (Porta do Entendimento), some others remain in poor condition.

“Macau’s statues and monuments are part of the memory and identity of its residents, as well as important cultural attractions for visitors to the city,” Monteiro said, noting a list of other statues and monuments requiring urgent attention.

Among these is the Statue of Jorge Álvares, regarded as the first European to have reached China by sea, the image of Our Lady of Fátima at Estrada de D. Maria II, and the statues and memorial monuments to José dos Santos Ferreira (Adé), Vasco da Gama in Vasco da Gama Garden, and Xian Xinghai.

Without presenting an exhaustive list, Monteiro noted that these and many others have received little to no attention in recent years, appearing in states inconsistent with their importance, as well as their importance to Macau’s diverse communities.

In addition to improving maintenance, Monteiro also called for better information and promotion of the monuments to visitors and locals. “They are part of Macau’s memory and culture,” he said, “as well as important cultural attractions in Macau, showcasing the harmony between Macau, China, and Portugal.” Renato Marques