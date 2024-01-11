Gov’t targets three million international visitors this year

Tourism authorities aim for three million international arrivals this year – a figure similar to pre-pandemic levels.

Considering the 1.46 million foreign arrivals last year, three million seems like a long shot particularly amid shortages of flights and the fact that the global aviation industry has not yet fully recovered, with some airlines still facing staff shortages.

However, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes told TDM the bureau will “actively work to attract customers and make proactive arrangements” including in relation to the absence of several international flights in the region.

The government had revealed late last year that attracting family visitors will also be a core part of the city’s target.

Senna Fernandes was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new Air Macau flight between Macau and Kuala Lumpur. Following the launch yesterday, there will be eight Air Macau flights per week between the two regions.

Senna Fernandes pointed out that this year’s key target market is international passengers, and plans to attract tourists through air ticket promotions, ticket discounts and other methods will continue. In terms of air ticket discounts, the main focus is on airlines with direct flights to Macau.

Since overseas air tickets are relatively expensive, the authorities hope to use their resources to attract more international tourists. They may not necessarily offer a “buy one, get one free” deal, but they will offer discounts.

Air Macau alone is expected to launch 100,000 ticket discounts, involving a budget of about MOP100 million. The destinations are distributed on different international routes, including the newly opened direct flight to Kuala Lumpur.

She emphasized that in addition to cooperating with Air Macau, she would also cooperate with other airlines with direct flights to Macau.

Recently, the MGTO launched a free bus ticket from Hong Kong International Airport to Macau from Jan. 1.