Gov’t to extend Air Macau concession if AL delays law approval

The government said it is considering the extension Air Macau’s concession for another six months to a year. Vong Hin Fai, president of the standing committee analyzing the proposed law, said the extension will occur if the Legislative Assembly (AL) fails to approve the new legislation on civil aviation activity by Nov. 9. The government proposes to end Air Macau’s monopoly, whose current concession ends in November, according to a TDM report.

