Gov’t to host competition to name the new harbor bridge

Details will be announced at 11 a.m. today regarding a competition to determine the naming right of the new Macau-Taipa Bridge, connecting New Urban Zone A with Pak On, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) announced yesterday. The government has so far been referring to the bridge as the Fourth Macau-Taipa Connection. A social media page has speculated on potential names for the new bridge, based on existing bridge-naming conventions. Proposed names so far have included Eastern Bridge, Pak On Bridge, New Urban Zone Bridge or Shizimen Bridge, among others.

