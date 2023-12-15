Details will be announced at 11 a.m. today regarding a competition to determine the naming right of the new Macau-Taipa Bridge, connecting New Urban Zone A with Pak On, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) announced yesterday. The government has so far been referring to the bridge as the Fourth Macau-Taipa Connection. A social media page has speculated on potential names for the new bridge, based on existing bridge-naming conventions. Proposed names so far have included Eastern Bridge, Pak On Bridge, New Urban Zone Bridge or Shizimen Bridge, among others.
Gov’t to host competition to name the new harbor bridge
