Gov’t to move programs planned for Old Court Building to new Black Box Theater

Due to open during the first half of next month, the Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) will showcase all performances already scheduled for the Old Court Building space, the president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Deland Leong, announced during Wednesday’s plenary meeting of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee.

During the meeting, Leong stated that as the new space at the CCM is ready and will open its doors soon, the IC decided to move the programs of the groups and companies that have had already rented the space at the Old Court to the brand-new venue. The aim is to provide better conditions and more capacity for audiences since the theatre includes two multi-function rooms with a capacity for 140 and 160 spectators, respectively.

The same official noted that the new space is more flexible and the stage can be changed according to the needs of the shows and the audience, adapting to the scenography of the shows, which makes it more suitable for artists to develop innovative performances and provides more production possibilities for experimental theater shows.

The new Black Box Theatre is a three-story building that connects with the CCM and occupies a total area of 3,110 square meters. The design is minimalist, opting for less public space and non-essential decorative elements to make full benefit of the architectural space.