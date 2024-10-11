Gov’t to offer financial support, simplify bureaucracy

The plan for the revitalization of six areas classified as historic neighborhoods will involve not only financial support for merchants and shop owners but also other forms of aid, such as the simplification of bureaucratic procedures, said Ieng Weng Fat, a member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, at a press briefing after yesterday’s committee meeting.

Speaking to the media on the contents of the meeting, Ieng said: “The goal is that, in these six areas that are the subjects of the revitalization project, the merchants can be supported in their businesses, many of which have unique characteristics.” He added, “We will give financial support as announced through the Culture Development Fund, and we will also simplify many bureaucratic procedures to align with merchants’ needs.”

This project revitalizing old community neighborhoods, which was launched by the government late last year, outlined six different areas within the Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane that were to be beautified through revival efforts.

Each of these six areas has been assigned to a gaming concessionaire, as part of their non-gaming investments in Macau.

As part of the new gaming licensing contracts, the six operators have committed to investing MOP108.7 billion in non-gaming activities over 10 years, the same as the concessions last.

Now well into the first year of the package, each concessionaire has already announced their specific renewal projects for a designated area.

Areas to be revitalized include the Lai Chi Vun old shipyard in Coloane, Inner Harbour Piers 23 and 25, Mont Fortress, the areas surrounding A-Ma Temple, Taipa Houses-Museum, Patio da Eterna Felicidade and Rua das Estalagens, Inner Harbour Piers 14 and 16, the old floating casino known as Macau Palace, and Rua da Felicidade and its surroundings.

Pedestrianization of Rua da Felicidade to be ‘balanced’

Efforts to pedestrianize the Rua da Felicidade in Central Macau are to be adjusted, to take into account differing opinions, the director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Deland Leong, said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee.

Questioned by the media, Leong said that IC had been collecting opinions among the residents and business owners and that there are contrasting opinions on the matter.

“We will promote some amendments [to this plan] to satisfy everyone,” Leong said. “There are businesses that want the plan to continue, others that don’t. The government’s position is to take decisions that can help to strike a balance between the conflicting ideas,” she added.

She said a complete plan outlining the changes would be revealed in due time.