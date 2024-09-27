Gov’t unveils elderly residence with smart facilities, opens Oct. 15

As the first residents prepare to move into Macau’s new residences for the elderly, officials outlined their vision for how the state-of-the-art facilities will help ensure locals can age with security, belonging and worthiness.

Addressing the crowd, Elsie Ao Ieong, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, emphasized the importance of this initiative in supporting Macau’s aging population.

“As Macau enters an aging society, the SAR government has been actively implementing various measures under the Ten-Year Action Plan for Elderly Services and has been mobilizing the whole community to help seniors integrate into the community and support them in aging with dignity,” she stated.

Designed with senior citizens’ needs in mind, the new government residence incorporates smart home technology and barrier-free facilities to ensure the safety and comfort of residents. Additionally, the buildings are equipped with a clubhouse, health center, emergency support, and social care services to promote community engagement and an enriched quality of life.

Ao Ieong expressed gratitude to the community for their support, stating, “The timely commissioning of the government’s elderly residence is the result of the joint efforts of the SAR government and various sectors of the community.”

Looking ahead, the government remains committed to the ongoing development of diverse aged care services, with the goal of creating an inclusive society where seniors can have a sense of security, a sense of belonging and a sense of worthiness, according to Ao.

Operations to start Oct. 15

As Macau prepares to welcome its first residents into the facility, the General Union of Macau Residents’ Associations will play a role in ensuring a smooth transition. Leong Weng Lan, a representative from the association, expressed excitement about the upcoming move and shared their plans to support the residents.

“We’ve been involved in promoting policies and managing services for aged care homes,” Leong said. “Starting October 15, seniors will have a chance to learn more about the care home from the relevant authorities. We’ve been supporting seniors in Macau, particularly those living in care homes, including both singles and couples.”

The association has also arranged for staff to help introduce the facilities and environment, ensuring a seamless adaptation process. Leong also mentioned the association’s plan to launch a mobile app that focuses on health management, encouraging seniors to download it and develop healthy habits.

The response to the new residences has been overwhelming, with over 4,000 applications received.

“This time, more than 100 applications have been received, and the first group will include over 700 individuals and couples,” said Leong.

However, the association is also mindful of those who may not be able to afford the new residences, and are advocating for additional support from the government.

High demand for residences

Providing an in-depth look at the progress and plans for the new residences, Hon Wai, the president of the Social Welfare Bureau, shared key details. In the first phase, 920 units, or approximately 70% of the total, have been selected so far, with the last batch to be chosen on November 2.

Hon also addressed the high demand for these residences, confirming that a significant proportion of applicants currently live in regular residential apartments. “Most of our applicants live in residential apartments, which is a significant proportion,” he said.

One of the key features of the new residences is the on-site health center, which Hon described as focused on prevention and health consultations. “Residents can access services through the health center’s database.

If 2,000 to 3,000 senior residents live here, the health center will track who needs hospitalization. They will also offer remote medical services and door-to-door assistance for older residents who need to visit hospitals for follow-up care.”

As the government strives to create affordable and accessible senior housing, Hon emphasized the importance of maintaining a sufficient number of residents to cover ongoing costs. “We need a sufficient number of residents to afford it. Right now, our expenses include operating costs and property management fees. We believe we can manage these costs based on household income.” Victoria Chan