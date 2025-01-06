GEG and UTM Jointly Organize Community Tourism Training Programs to Deepen Team Members’ Understanding of Local Cultural Tourism Resources

Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) actively supports the Macau SAR Government’s initiatives to promote community tourism and facilitate the cross-sectoral integration and development of Macau’s tourism industry. Since 2023, GEG has been collaborating with the Macau SAR Government to revitalize the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards and launches diverse training programs and activities to enhance its team members’ and the community’s knowledge of Macau’s community tourism resources. In 2024, GEG and the Macao University of Tourism (“UTM”) co-hosted the “Experience Macao with GEG” program, from November to December, hosted two “A Hundred Years of Taipa and Coloane Stories” seminars and launched a new study program with aims of helping GEG’s frontline team members whose positions involve customer service to have the opportunities to gain deeper insights into Macau’s rich tourism and cultural history of the local community through a multifaceted approach, enabling them to better promote relevant information to guests and showcase Macau’s appeal as a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

Over 300 GEG management and frontline team members participated in the two “A Hundred Years of Taipa and Coloane Stories” seminars, which featured insights from Dr. Cindia Lam, Dean of Institute of Executive and Professional Development of UTM; Mr. Michael Chan, Coordinator for Heritage and Tourism Courses of UTM; and Ms. Hilda Fok, Lecturer of UTM. The seminars explored historical events, the lifestyles of local people in the past, and architectural styles of the Islands District of Macau over the past century, fostering attendees’ appreciation for cultural preservation and tourism promotion.

Additionally, the study program which spanned five days provided 25 GEG team members from various frontline operational departments, including Customer Service, Food & Beverage, and Hotel Services with dynamic classroom lectures and engaging onsite tours that helped them learn about Macau’s cultural heritage preservation efforts while exploring its historical districts. Guided by UTM’s professional instructors, participants visited the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, an area revitalized by GEG and the Macau SAR Government, to learn of the cultural history of traditional shipbuilding industry and the area’s cultural preservation efforts. During the visit, participants also observed the newly upgraded facilities installed by GEG in the revitalized area and experienced the cross-sectoral integration of culture and tourism. Moreover, GEG organized team members to experience the local culinary culture through the “Making Grandma Rosa’s Portuguese Tarts” workshop. Led by Chef André Lai, Executive Chef of Andaz Kitchen, participants learnt how to make Portuguese tarts while gaining firsthand knowledge of the inheritance and development of the Macanese cuisine, an intangible cultural heritage, and fostering appreciation for the diverse food culture in this renowned “City of Gastronomy”. Team members who completed the program were awarded certificates on a graduation ceremony on the day of the seminars.

GEG is committed to supporting the promotion of local community tourism. The Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, whose first phase of upgrades and revitalization has been completed, was reopened to public on December 7 in 2024 as a new cultural tourism landmark for Macau’s showcase of the city’s traditional shipbuilding history through high-tech exhibits and offer of various tourism experiences like festive markets and cultural performances. Previously, GEG invited the national Olympic medalists to visit the area to experience the intangible cultural heritage and charm of Macau’s traditional fishing industry, further promoting community tourism. Moving forward, GEG will continue to proactively drive forward the cross-sectoral integration of “tourism +” and inject more momentum into Macau’s tourism and leisure industry.