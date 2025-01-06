LRT sees a significant surge in passenger numbers after Hengqin line opening

The Light Rapid Transit system (LRT) recorded a significant surge in the number of passengers transported last month.

According to the company data, the LRT transported a daily average of 23,100 passengers in December 2024, a 36.7% increase when compared to November 2024’s average of 16,900 passengers.

Contributing to the surge in passengers is the opening of the Seac Pai Van Line (Nov.1, 2024) and, most significantly, the Hengqin Line (Dec. 2, 2024).

As previously forecasted by several people and entities, the impact of the opening of the Seac Pai Van Line appears minor when compared to the Hengqin Line due to the lack of connection between the station and the residential area.

Back in July 2023, members of the “People’s Alliance for the Construction of Macau” (Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau) stated their belief that the Seac Pai Van Line would not be popular among those living in the area since the station is located a considerable distance from the residential area.

In an interview published by the Macao Daily News, a leader of the association said, “Only the Lok Kuan (public housing) and Praia Park buildings (private housing) are close enough to be served by the station entrance. For the other residents, they will need to walk a considerable distance.”

The same official also noted that the station service is not complemented by any public bus routes, a fact that led her to think most residents, especially the elderly, will continue to opt for buses.

Comparing the results from LRT between October 2024 and November 2024 (before and after the opening of the Seac Pai Van Line), it is possible to observe that the number of passengers transported grew by only 11.2%, equivalent to an increase of about 1,700 passengers per day.

Still, in December 2024, with both new lines in operation, the increase amounted to 6,200 more passengers transported per day.

Another factor to consider is the so-called “novelty factor” that was observed previously when the Barra Station opened, which prompted many local residents to try the new transport system, even if they did not intend to use it regularly for their daily commutes.

The real effects of the opening of the Hengqin Line will be seen this year as the system reaches normal operations.

The results of the LRT for December 2024 mark the second-best month since the system was inaugurated back in December 2019, when an average of 33,000 passengers per day was recorded. However, it should be noted that this result was achieved through free trial trips.

Before the opening of the Hengqin Line, the government announced the line would feature only four-car trains, which can transport around 476 people per train.

It was also stated that the frequency of the trains would be at intervals of 6 to 7 minutes, providing the line with the capacity to transport approximately 8,000 people per hour in both directions.

In response to an inquiry from the Times in mid-2023, the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited stated that it believed the number of passengers using this transport system would increase after the opening of the Seac Pai Van and Hengqin Lines but declined to provide a forecast on the expected number of passengers the LRT would carry daily after the opening of the two new lines.

For now, the LRT closed out the year 2024 with a yearly average of 14,675 passengers transported per day.