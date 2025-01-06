Three Royal supermarket branches and restaurant ordered to suspend operations due to rodent infestation

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has ordered three branches of the supermarket chain Royal to temporarily suspend operations after discovering a widespread rodent infestation on the premises.

This action follows the circulation of viral social media footage depicting rodents feeding in a freezer.

According to the IAM, the affected branches—located at Edificio Ip Heng in Seac Pai Van, Treasure Garden in Taipa, and Edificio New China Plaza in Horta e Costa—were found to have substandard hygiene conditions, including visible signs of rodent activity in storage areas and inadequate pest control measures in food preparation zones.

The move has alarmed local residents, some of whom reported to TDM witnessing rats scurrying around the supermarket aisles firsthand. “I’ve seen rats running underneath the vegetable and fruit racks in the Royal supermarket in the morning. It’s crazy,” said one concerned shopper, echoing the sentiments of others who raised similar complaints with staff, to no avail.

In response to safety concerns, the IAM has ordered the temporary closure of the three affected branches for thorough cleaning and disinfection. Additionally, all fresh produce items will be destroyed, and the stores will only be allowed to reopen after passing a comprehensive re-inspection.

The Royal supermarket chain has issued a public apology, acknowledging, “We have always attached great importance to food safety and hygiene management. Cleaning and disinfection procedures will focus on solving the problem of rat infestation. At the same time, detailed inspections will be carried out on all goods and facilities. The relevant foods have been discarded immediately to ensure a hygienic and safe shopping environment for customers.”

As the IAM intensified inspections of catering establishments and supermarkets across various districts yesterday, a rodent infestation was also discovered at a Chinese restaurant “Chun Seong Heong” on R. de Entre-Campos.

The merchant was immediately ordered to close for rectification, and all fresh food on the premises was destroyed.

Online food delivery platforms were required to remove the restaurant from their services to prevent further risk. Victoria Chan