Gov’t urged to support new economic polices and reforms

Senior officials and social leaders have emphasized the city’s role as a gateway in the nation’s ongoing reforms, urging the government to align with the new economic policies introduced by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Their comments followed three high-profile seminars held last week, where the guiding principles of the third plenary session were discussed. This session unveiled a resolution comprising over 300 reform measures aimed at advancing Chinese modernization.

The seminars featured speakers including Shen Chunyao, Chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission, and Wang Wentao, Commerce Minister.

The seminars attracted around 1,400 representatives from various sectors in Macau.

Both officials encouraged Macau to integrate with national development strategies and leverage its unique strengths to support the country’s reform initiatives, according to a report by China Daily.

Kevin Ho, a deputy to the National People’s Congress and president of the Industry and Commerce Association, reaffirmed the city’s position as a “specific connector” due to its close ties with Portuguese-speaking and ASEAN countries.

He expressed confidence Macau could capitalize on these relationships to enhance the nation’s global representation.

Secretary for Administration and Justice, Andre Cheong, stressed the importance of deepening reforms in the public administrative system.

While acknowledging progress in improving administrative efficiency, he called for bolder changes, including restructuring public departments and increasing accountability.

Chan Tze-wai, deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, highlighted Macau’s potential to promote greater openness for China.

By utilizing the ‘One country, two systems’ framework and its multilingual capabilities, Macau can help foreign enterprises access the Chinese market and facilitate collaborations with Portuguese-speaking nations.

Meanwhile, similar seminars in Hong Kong have stimulated discussions on implementing the national resolution among local officials and communities. Staff Reporter