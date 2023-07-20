GP to celebrate 70th anniversary with 11 racing events, four international ones

The celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix this November will see some significant changes beyond what was already expected and previously announced. In a press conference organized by the GP organizing committee (MGPOC) held yesterday afternoon, the organizers noted several important changes, including the transformation of the most local of the Macau races (Macau Roadsport Challenge) into a “one make race” with all drivers having to use either the Toyota GR86 or the Subaru BRZ cars, which are virtually the same vehicle, just sold under two different brands.

The same cars are also expected to be racing in a second event taking place on the main weekend of the Grand Prix (Nov. 16 to 19), this time in a special event titled “Macau GP 70th anniversary Challenge.”

As for the event headlines, few surprises, with the confirmation of the expected return of the FIA Formula 3 and Macau GT World Cups, already announced by the FIA in early June, which join the also expected and confirmed by the organizers, TCR World Tour that will have its Grand Finale in Macau this year, with rounds 19 and 20 taking place at the Guia Circuit.

Completing the event headlines will be the expected return to the pre-pandemic level of the Macau Motorcycle GP which will have this year its 55th edition. The race should see the return of the most famous road racing names in the world. However local organizers have not yet divulged any names until the racers who have been invited have confirmed their participation, the coordinator of the MGPOC and president of the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun said to the media.

The 11 racing events expected to take place starting Nov. 11 and continuing over six days will begin on the first weekend with the return of the Formula 4 single-seaters from the 2023 F4 Chinese Championship, which is in its ninth season this year.

This championship will have its last two rounds (17 and 18) in Macau and will be also an opportunity for Macau people to get to know some new local racers who are participating in this year’s championship including names like the current championship leader, Tiago Rodrigues, as well as Chui Ka Kam and Cheong Man Hei.

Included also in the first weekend will be the traditional GBA GT Cup for GT4 specifications cars and a TCR Asia Challenge race.

As for the fifth and last support race of the first weekend, the MGPOC said that they are still finalizing the agreements for this event, which will be announced at a later stage.

Budget grows to MOP260m, ‘big six’ contribute MOP120m

Growing from last year’s 180 million patacas, the budget for this year’s event is set at 260 million patacas, Pun said, when questioned by the media on the topic.

The major sponsors of the event will be the six gaming concessionaires (big six) that contrary to other years will all sponsor with an equal share of 20 million patacas each.

At yesterday’s press conference, representatives from the six gaming operators presented the respective checks confirming their sponsorship of the event.

The total contribution from the same six companies for last year’s GP budget was 28.5 million patacas, which means that the contribution for this year’s event has grown by over 421%.

Li-Ning and more partnerships this year

At yesterday’s press conference, the MGPOC presented a series of new partnerships that will be added to the main sponsors of the event.

Among them for the first time is the Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co. Ltd that will be supplying uniforms for all the GP staff.

Another company – Macau Café – will join the list of sponsors via their products.

A partnership with MacauEC Limited will also include a series of collaborations with international artists to add their designs to GP marketed products, which fans will be able acquire as souvenirs.

BE@RBRICK Macau will also partner with the event, placing some of their pieces in “strategic” locations in the city, and promoting the GP, organizers announced.