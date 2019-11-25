GPDP backs up police authority’s facial recognition claims

The Office for Personal Data Protection (GPDP) has defended the security authority’s facial recognition plan.

On Friday, during a TDM radio program, Iao Hin Chit, deputy coordinator of the GPDP said that facial recognition technology will be used in a background operation, which has nothing to do with the police authority’s “Sky Eye” CCTV surveillance system.

Iao’s statement was in line with a previous statement from the police authority.

In Iao’s opinion, according to the city’s surveillance law, the security authorities must consult the GPDP about the cameras. However, in regards to the facial recognition feature, the security authority is not required to consult the GPDP.

Despite the laws not requiring the police authority to do so, according to Iao, the police authority was cautious and asked the GPDP’s opinion regarding the use of facial recognition features.

On the mention of public fears regarding the collection of personal information through facial recognition, Iao maintained that the handling of any statistics collected from CCTV surveillance cameras must comply with the relevant laws governing such technology. JZ