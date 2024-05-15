Grand Lisboa to undergo refurbishments

Grand Lisboa will undergo a phased renovation starting this year, with a focus on internal improvements, according to SJM Holdings chairman Daisy Ho. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Ho said the entire project is expected to be completed within a two-year timeframe, resulting in a completely revitalized appearance. The renovation will be carried out in multiple stages, ensuring that the operation of the Grand Lisboa remains unaffected. The project will encompass enhancements to the catering and hotel rooms, with the catering renovation anticipated to be completed first.

Related