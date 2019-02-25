Great minds think alike | Macau’s IFFAM shares Academy Awards pick

The third edition of the International Film Festival and Awards (IFFAM) opened with “Green Book,” a film nominated for the Oscar’s Best Picture, Best original Screenplay and Best Film Editing, among other awards.

IFFAM’s artistic director, Mike Goodridge, expected that “The Favourite” would get a Best Picture nomination as well, which it is currently nominated for.

“We work very hard to get these films to play here and it’s not easy to get the right’s holders to agree or the studios to agree, but you know, they obviously want exposure for these films,” Goodridge told the Times in December.

“‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ were in Venice and had huge, huge successful responses there, in Venice. ‘Green Book’ was in Toronto and won the People’s Choice Award. So, they know now that the films will be well received,” he added.

Commenting on the Netflix film “Roma”, Goodridge said that Alfonso Cuarón’s new film is “one of the most exquisitely beautiful films you’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, the production crew at the Oscars yesterday had its last dress rehearsal, when the musical acts from ‘Queen’ to Lady Gaga ran through the numbers one more time before the cameras go live to the world for the 91st Oscars today. LV

