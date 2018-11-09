Group calls for more consumer wine events

A group, which organizes wine events, held a wine-tasting event for professionals on Wednesday, showcasing some 100 wines from the Setubal Peninsula.

Nine wineries were present at the event hoping to gain further import and distribution opportunities – some being in the local market for many years.

According to the organizers, the region is increasing its roadshows and promotions, noting that wines from Setubal have been rising in quality in recent years.

Managing director of DOC DMC Macau and Hong Kong Bruno Simões said most of the wineries present in the event are focusing on import opportunities.

“It’s tough and competitive because there are a lot of Portuguese wines in the market and the market is dominated by the large hotels but every time they come, I think new opportunities arise,” said Simões.

According to him, Macau is in need of similar events for consumers, aside from educational wine events that are held in the city.

“This event is for professionals only so it’s quite small but I think in Macau we need more consumer events for wines to create a greater wine scene in the city,” he said.

According to the managing director, there is a bigger wine festival in Hong Kong, along with tradeshows, but he noted that Macau is following the same trend in the last five to 10 years.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Setúbal Region Wine Producers Committee, Henrique Soares said that the group also visits towns and cities in mainland China to promote wines from Setubal.

“We’re trying to gain maturity and branding of the region. […] We came with the wineries to promote the region as a whole.”

As this event is on its fifth edition, Soares said that wine consumers’ engagement is continuously growing, noting that it is increasing some 100,000 liters per year.

“China, Macau and Hong Kong are important markets for us. […] it’s important for us to come here and let people know better about our wines,” said Soares.

