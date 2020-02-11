Guangzhou to resume routine operation of public transport

Local authorities in Guangzhou announced that the city gradually resumed routine operation of public transport yesterday. Night buses and business lines resumed operation, with four water bus lines previously suspended gradually starting to operate, according to the Guangzhou headquarters against the novel coronavirus pneumonia. The city has also increased departure frequencies and shortened intervals of urban rail transit and buses. Guangzhou had extended the departure time intervals of buses and subways to 30-60 minutes and 10 minutes respectively due to epidemic prevention and control needs.

Guangdong sends ‘hospital’ to epicenter of outbreak

After 12 hours of continuous driving, seven emergency medical vehicles arrived in Wuhan, along with 60 medical workers from Guangdong Province. After another six hours, a tent hospital was erected in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and began operation. The small-scale hospital equipped with portable medical devices can meet basic clinic requirements, and “can operate on its own for seven to 10 days without local support,” said Zhang Gangqing, leader of the medical team. According to the provincial health commission, Guangdong has sent over 1,100 medical workers to Hubei since late January. As of Sunday, incomplete statistics showed that various sectors of Guangdong society have donated money and materials worth nearly 2.5 billion yuan ($360 million), including 14 million masks.