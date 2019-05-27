Guia Circuit association says headquarters, UNESCO are priorities

The Macau Guia Circuit Promotion and Development Association (APDCGM) elected its new governing bodies for the upcoming three-year term (2019-2022) at an event last Saturday at the Military Club.

Reelected for another triennium, the Chairman of the Board, José Luís da Rosa Estorninho, said that the priorities of the Association continue to be the pursuit of the ultimate goal of the APDCGM, which is to elevate the status of Macau’s Guia Circuit to UNESCO heritage, including it in Macau’s list of heritage sites. The Association continues to work on gathering support from several entities and government departments in relation to this work.

On the other hand, Estorninho noted that to be able to give the APDCGM an official venue for its headquarters is one of the priorities for the near or mid-term.

“We have conducted several proceedings on this field in the past term, including a meeting that we have had with Secretary [for Social Affairs and Culture] Alexis Tam. At the time, he said that the topics related to assets and government-owned venues were under the Secretariat of Economy and Finance, and that he would pass on the request to such Secretariat, however, so far without any reply,” he noted.

Another of the concerns expressed has to do with the financing and application for subsidies to run the association and finance its activities. “The support from the government is not something we can take for granted and we have seen this support shrinking,” the Chairman noted, adding that the support from privately owned institutions is essential to guarantee that works and activities proceed without interruption.

The Chairman will be assisted by the Vice-Chairman, Hélder José Moura dos Santos. The Association also elected Guy Jean Henri Lesquoy for the role of General-Assembly President, assisted by the Vice-President Mário Manuel Franco Ornelas.

The President, Humberto Carlos Leitão Rodrigues, and Vice-President, Jorge Manuel de Senna-Fernandes, will fulfill the main roles on the Audit Committee. Staff Reporter