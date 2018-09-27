Guinea Bissau opens honorary consulate in Macau, headed by Chan Meng Kam

Guinea Bissau opened earlier this week an honorary consulate in Macau whose facilities were inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Chief Executive Chui Sai On, the Portuguese press reported.

The ceremony was also attended by Guinean Foreign Minister João Ribeiro Butiam Có, the Guinea Bissau ambassador to China, Malam Sambu and the honorary consul in Macau, Chan Meng Kam.

The new honorary consul stressed that relations between China and Guinea Bissau have been steadily deepening in recent years, and that “mutual trust has grown.”

Chan Meng Kam has promised to actively engage in bilateral communication and collaboration and the exchange of people in the economic, commercial and cultural spheres, emphasizing Macau’s role as a platform.

Guinean Foreign Minister João Ribeiro Butiam Có said he hoped the new honorary consul would work to strengthen contacts between Guinea Bissau and China, seeking new markets and opportunities for the future. MDT/Macauhub

