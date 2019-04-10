Hac Sa Beach festival returns April 28 with three stages

Macau beach festival “Hush!! Full Music” will return to Hac Sa Beach this year from April 28 to May 1, according to information disclosed yesterday by principal organizer the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), bringing an array of local and overseas musicians to deliver a “marathon music feast.”

This year’s concert features three stages, namely the Hot Wave stage, the Summer Chill stage and the GEG Upbeat Power stage.

The Hot Wave stage brings an energetic marathon of music performances. The Summer Chill stage features a variety of genres such as electronic music, jazz music and folk music, while local original music albums will be showcased in an adjoining booth.

Supported by Galaxy Entertainment Group, the GEG Upbeat Power stage is introduced for the first time this year, promoting the pop music culture of a new generation, creating a rock party for young local music bands, and presenting the music of a new generation by 10 new groups.

Overseas guest performers at this year’s festival include SCANDAL (Japan), Youngr (the U.K.), RubberBand (Hong Kong), Phum Viphurit (Thailand), ManGoRise (Hungary), Yoyo (Hubei, China).

Local artists include aRiejohn, Evade, Forget the G, Scamper, Zenith, Sunset or Rise, Pyjamars, 206, Dr. Jen, 80 & tal, Joao Gomes e Banda, Concrete/Lotus, e:ch, Ghostly Park, Dat Trio, ASURA, Achun, Single Path, Loiz.P, Sleeping Forest, Rebel Rabbit, Super Guest, Ten.Ice, B_GEI3, Soulomix, Emo, Cageling, and Banda da CPM.

Moreover, a variety of “hush!” branded products by local cultural and creative entities will be presented in booths at the festival, and the event will continue to hold music workshops, a short video competition, a handicraft market and campus music promotion, according to the IC.

The music festival is principally organized by the IC, with the cooperation of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Marine and Water Bureau.

Admission to all activities is free. DB

