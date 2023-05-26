Harry Potter Exhibition to open at The Londoner

The Harry Potter Exhibition will be held at the resort this December, as announced yesterday at The Londoner Macao.

The news was disclosed by sports star David Beckham at the performance for the resort opening at the new Londoner Arena. Beckham is the brand ambassador of the resort.

Officially referred to as Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the touring event celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the Harry Potter film series and the Wizarding World.

According to Sands China Limited (SCL), the exhibition will employ immersive design and innovative technology to present a tour through the books – Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series by JK Rowling – featuring key original props, costumes, characters and locations.

To stage an interactive journey, the exhibition will allow participants to choose their favourite Hogwarts house, wands and Patronus to begin a personalised journey through this immersive experience: plop down in Hagrid’s giant chair, squeeze into the Cupboard Under The Stairs, among other scenes from the films.

Meanwhile, at yesterday’s event, Beckham highlighted that his last time in Macau was four years ago. Once he set foot at The Londoner, “he started to feel at home.”

He is behind the 14 Beckham Suites at the resort. Looking back, he revealed that although he was not in Macau, he treasured the time to constantly refining the project. “I stayed in one of the suites this week, and it feels fun to see myself – in photographs – everywhere in the suite,” said Beckham.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) co-founder and wife of late LVS owner Sheldon G. Adelson, Miriam Adelson, recapped in her speech the vision of her late husband, who transformed Cotai into what is.

Robert Goldstein, LVS president and CEO, highlighted that the achievements SCL made on Cotai has realized late Adelson’s vision, “and it will be even greater.”

Besides the opening of the fan-shaped arena, last night also saw performances by Chinese singer GEM Tang, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and Chinese theatre actor-singer Ayungg‐a.