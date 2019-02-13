Health | 436 smoking lounges approved since year began

Twenty-seven casinos received approval to set up smoking lounges since the start of 2019, according to the Health Bureau (SSM).

So far this year, the SSM received applications from 35 local casinos for the establishment of 555 smoking lounges. A total of 436 smoking lounges amongst 27 casinos have received approval.

There are still 12 casinos that have not applied to the SSM to set up smoking lounges.

In January this year, tobacco control officers on duty conducted 26,378 inspections, a decrease of 7,902 inspections compared to the same period of last year.

The total number of prosecutions was 580, including 574 illegal smoking cases and six cases involving the display of tobacco products.

During the same period, the SSM and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau carried out 250 inspections in casinos, 179 more than the same period last year.

The two bureaus prosecuted 189 illegal smoking cases, 42 more cases than in the same period of 2018.

In 2017, the Legislative Assembly passed the amendment of the new tobacco control law, which proposed that smoking in casinos would only be permitted inside smoking lounges as of Jan. 1 this year.

