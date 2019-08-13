Health authority reminds residents to guard against infectious fevers

The Health Bureau (SSM) reported two separate imported cases of infectious fevers, one being Dengue Fever and the other Chikungunya Fever. The bureau reminds residents to conduct mosquito control, as the insect is the main medium for contagion for both fevers.

Prior to contracting the diseases, both patients had traveled to Thailand. Both are staying home for recovery, and the SSM says it will conduct mosquito control at both patients’ places.

The 39-year-old Chikungunya Fever patient traveled to the Southeast Asian country between July 27 and August 4 with her family. She is a local housewife residing in Seac Pai Van in Coloane.

The night after she returned to Macau, she developed symptoms of head and muscle ache, as well as a high body temperature. The next day, she sought medical consultation at the Ocean Garden Health Centre after noticing that a rash had developed on her.

It was confirmed that the infection was Chikungunya Fever. Normally, Chikungunya Fever is not fatal, but it can cause pain in the joints that can last for months.

The SSM says her situation is improving. Further, family members living with the patient have not developed symptoms of their own.

The Dengue Fever patient is a female of 30 years of age living in Areia Preta. She traveled to Thailand from July 22 to 27. Her symptoms, which developed on August 4, were much the same – namely a high body temperature, muscle ache and rash.

On August 9, she sought medical attention at Kiang Wu Hospital, and was confirmed with infection of Dengue Fever the next day.

Her cohabiting family members did not develop Dengue Fever symptoms.

The SSM reminds residents to clear or cover still water at home as it is a breeding environment for mosquitos. Repellent should also be used when conducting outdoor activities. Long trousers and long-sleeved shirts should be worn to avoid getting bitten.

There have been 12 imported cases of Dengue Fever recorded so far this year. Five people were infected after traveling to Cambodia, two in Malaysia, one in the Philippines, one in Singapore and three in Thailand.

Chikungunya Fever is far less common, with only four imported cases on record. AL