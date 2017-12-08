Health Bureau replies to Raimundo do Rosário

The Health Bureau (SSM) has replied to comments made by the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, during his two-day hearing at the Legislative Assembly (AL), at which he presented the Policy Address.

In response to questions from several lawmakers, Rosário stated that delays to the construction of the Islands District Medical Complex (Islands Hospital) were not caused by a failure to perform his secretariat responsibilities. Instead, he noted that the SSM has a duty to perform all preparatory works, project, design and tender dossier needed for the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) to launch the public tender.

The SSM issued a statement on the status of current works on the Islands Hospital and the Infectious Diseases Building, annexed to the Conde de S Januario Hospital Center in the peninsula, which were also mentioned by Rosário at the AL.

According to the SSM, “the Islands District Medical Complex, including the General Hospital and other projects, have concluded the preparatory works for the study and planning, environmental assessment, landfilling and soil compression.”

The SSM explained further that, at present, “all piling of the preliminary stage buildings have been completed; the construction works of the Nursing Institute began last May; the conceptual work of the plan of the Building of the Residence for Staff was completed, awaiting the works of public tender for the construction work.”

The Health Bureau noted that, “The concept of the plan of the Islands District Medical Complex was approved by the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) last November, [the works on this matter] being currently part of the preparation of the tender dossier. When these are completed, the works to open the public tender of the construction work can be completed.”

The Infectious Diseases Building project is more advanced, according to the SSM. “The execution plan of the foundations works was already approved by the GDI last October. [The services] also prepared the tender dossier and documents that were submitted to the GDI for preparatory work for the opening of a public tender.” The bureau added that plans for related superstructure works were also delivered to the same department for approval this November. RM

