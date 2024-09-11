Health Bureau searches door-to-door for dengue cases

The Health Bureau (SS) today searched door-to-door on Rua da Erva and surrounding streets in Macau for dengue fever cases. This comes after the bureau was notified of three confirmed imported dengue cases from neighboring regions. A temporary blood collection station was also set up to test those with symptoms. Health bureau staff emphasized the risk of the mosquito-borne virus spreading and appealed to the public to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Preventive work focusing on where the imported cases have been detected is ongoing.

