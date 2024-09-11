The Health Bureau (SS) today searched door-to-door on Rua da Erva and surrounding streets in Macau for dengue fever cases. This comes after the bureau was notified of three confirmed imported dengue cases from neighboring regions. A temporary blood collection station was also set up to test those with symptoms. Health bureau staff emphasized the risk of the mosquito-borne virus spreading and appealed to the public to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Preventive work focusing on where the imported cases have been detected is ongoing.
Briefs
Health Bureau searches door-to-door for dengue cases
Categories Macau
No Comments