Health courses participants surge 250% y-o-y

Participants in health courses surged by 250.1% year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in participants in rescue techniques courses, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Those who participated in production and processing of food and beverages courses grew by 55.3%, while those who took tourism and leisure courses decreased by 17.4%. Business and administration courses had the highest number of participants, at 23,795 (30.5% of total); this was followed by health courses, with 6,875 participants (8.8%), and tourism and leisure courses, with 6,541 participants (8.4%). Data shows that 59 institutions are offering vocational training courses in 2022. A total of 1,625 courses were organized, an increase of 13.2% year-on-year.

