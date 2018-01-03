Health | Plans to increase charges for non-local parturients

The director of the Hospital Conde de Sao Januário (CHCSJ), Kuok Cheong U, said that CHCSJ the hospital is expecting to increase its service fees, in particular for non-resident pregnant women who give birth in Macau.

According to Kuok, Macau incurs significant expenditure with regards to medical care, as medical costs have increased over the years due to rising salaries of medical professionals, increasing rental costs, the depreciation of medical equipment, and the need to purchase new medical equipment.

Kuok noted that the CHCSJ is currently reporting their opinions regarding service charges to the relevant government department. In particular, the service charges that will apply to non-resident women who wish to deliver their babies in Macau will be changed significantly.

The preliminary increase plan will be implemented at the beginning of this year, with more detailed information on charges and other relevant information to be announced later.

“Actually, the Health Bureau has already prepared all the measures regarding what we should do. […] I expect that, in the beginning of 2018, we will be told the final decision,” said Kuok.

The CHCSJ director noted that the increase will not affect Macau residents, and that for resident women needing to deliver their babies, this service remains free of charge.

