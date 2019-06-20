Health | SSM data shows dengue outbreak risk rising

Data from the Health Bureau (SSM) shows that the risk of a dengue fever outbreak has increased in the SAR, as the bureau registered an average mosquito propagation rate of 47.4% in May, significantly higher than in April.

In May, the mosquito propagation index on the Macau peninsula was particularly high in the Inner Harbor and Tap Seac areas, at 48.4% and 47.7% respectively. However, Coloane recorded the highest, reaching 78.6%.

The data shows that the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue fever, has increased in the SAR.

Since the beginning of the year, three cases of dengue fever have been registered, all originating from Southeast Asia.

According to a statement issued by the SSM, the rate of mosquito breeding is very high this season, and consequently, the risk of contracting dengue fever is high.

The SSM reported that it has installed 890 mosquito breeding surveillance mechanisms since 2012, allowing for the monthly collection of data.

The bureau called on the public to maintain environmental hygiene and take anti-mosquito measures to reduce the proliferation of mosquitoes and larvae, and thereby prevent the spread of dengue fever.

The SSM also called on residents to eliminate stagnant water at home or work and encouraged the public to install mosquito nets on their windows. LV